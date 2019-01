Election clerks count votes at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, after general elections, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

The joint opposition candidate for the presidential election Martin Fayulu speaks during a news conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the day of the general elections, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu on Thursday rejected the election results in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after the Election Commission named his rival Felix Tshisekedi as winner.

Tshisekedi broke away from opposition group Lamuka (meaning "Wake up" in Lingala), led by Fayulu, to form his own coalition in mid-November.