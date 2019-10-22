Opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa speaks during a press conference in La Paz on Oct. 21, 2019, the day he called on citizens to mobilize against possible fraud being committed in the recount of votes in Bolivia's elections to avoid a run-off for President Evo Morales. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa called on citizens this Monday to mobilize against possible fraud being committed in the recount of votes in Bolivia's elections, while accusing the national elections agency of following orders from President Evo Morales to avoid a run-off.

"We are not going to permit another 21-F," Mesa said, referring to the Feb. 21, 2016, referendum that denied the president the possibility of running for a fourth term, though the Constitutional Tribunal later supported his right to unlimited reelections.