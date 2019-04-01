A portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is held up by supporters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) wave Turkish flags as they celebrate early results for the Istanbul mayoral race in local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of the candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamogl, cheer after the release of early results in the local election, in Istanbul, Turkey, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The candidate for Turkey's main opposition party on Monday proclaimed himself the victor in the race for mayor of Istanbul – the country's largest city – in the recent local elections, which, if confirmed, would constitute a significant setback for the Turkish president's party, which has held power in the sprawling metropolis for the past 25 years.

Ekrem Imamoglu, who headed the candidacy of the social democratic Republican People's Party (CHP), told press that – according to his party's own provisional ballot counts – he had defeated his main rival, Binali Yildirim of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.