View of the funeral of opposition Venezuelan councilman Fernando Alban in Caracas on Oct. 10, 2018, after - the government claims - committing suicide while in police custody, a version the opposition rejects. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab holds a press conference, in Caracas on 10 October 2018, claiming that opposition councilman Fernando Alban, arrested last Friday for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 4 assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, committed suicide while in police custody. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Councilman Fernando Alban was buried Wednesday in a cemetery in eastern Caracas, two days after Venezuelan prosecutors reported that he had committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the police station where he was being held, a version of events rejected by the opposition, who claims he was murdered.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral services on Wednesday at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and later accompanied the casket in a funeral procession and caravan that wended its way through several Caracas neighborhoods until it arrived at the cemetery.