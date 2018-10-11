Councilman Fernando Alban was buried Wednesday in a cemetery in eastern Caracas, two days after Venezuelan prosecutors reported that he had committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the police station where he was being held, a version of events rejected by the opposition, who claims he was murdered.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral services on Wednesday at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and later accompanied the casket in a funeral procession and caravan that wended its way through several Caracas neighborhoods until it arrived at the cemetery.