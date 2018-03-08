Opposition lawmakers introduced a resolution Thursday in Congress to remove Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from office, citing his links to a corruption scandal centered on Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
A total of 28 legislators signed the resolution, Congressman Cesar Villanueva said, adding that the impeachment motion's backers included members of the right-wing Popular Party, the leftist Broad Front and New Peru parties, the Alliance for Progress, the APRA party and independents.