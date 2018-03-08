Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (L), accompanied by his lawyer Alberto Borea (R) attends an impeachment hearing at the Congress, in Lima, Peru, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian Congressman Cesar Villanueva (C) speaks next to a group of opposition lawmakers in Lima, Peru, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Opposition lawmakers introduced a resolution Thursday in Congress to remove Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from office, citing his links to a corruption scandal centered on Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

A total of 28 legislators signed the resolution, Congressman Cesar Villanueva said, adding that the impeachment motion's backers included members of the right-wing Popular Party, the leftist Broad Front and New Peru parties, the Alliance for Progress, the APRA party and independents.