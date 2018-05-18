Several attorneys on Thursday called for the establishment of a technical committee together with Venezuelan authorities to deal with the revolt by a group of "political prisoners" who they say have been "tortured."
"We request the immediate formation of a technical committee, which should be comprised of the (Catholic) Church, the Public Ministry, the Ombudsman's Office, human rights organizations, representatives of the defense" of relatives and prisoners, attorney Alonso Medina Roa told reporters.