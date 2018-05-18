Photo taken May 17, 2018, showing Patricia Gutierrez (c), the wife of Venezuelan opposition member Daniel Ceballos, protesting at the Sebin intelligence service in Caracas. Relatives of "political prisoners" being held by Sebin are protesting to effect their release after inmates of a Sebin detention center rioted and claimed they were being tortured by authorities. EFE-EPA/Helena Carpio

Security forces guard the Sebin intelligence headquarters in Caracas on May 17, 2018, after a prisoners being held in the jail there revolted the day before claiming that they were being tortured by Venezuelan authorities. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Several attorneys on Thursday called for the establishment of a technical committee together with Venezuelan authorities to deal with the revolt by a group of "political prisoners" who they say have been "tortured."

"We request the immediate formation of a technical committee, which should be comprised of the (Catholic) Church, the Public Ministry, the Ombudsman's Office, human rights organizations, representatives of the defense" of relatives and prisoners, attorney Alonso Medina Roa told reporters.