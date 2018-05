Former Malaysian prime minister and leader of the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) Mahathir Mohamad attends an election campaign event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's main opposition leader dared authorities on Thursday to charge him in court under a harsh new law against "fake news" after police placed him under investigation as election campaigning heats up, according to a report supplied to EFE by Dow Jones Newswires.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the country's 92-year-old former leader, is attempting to unseat his former protégé, Prime Minister Najib Razak.