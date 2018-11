NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley departs after speaking to the media at Parliament House in Sydney, Thursday, Nov 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dan Himbrechts

The leader of the opposition in the Australian state of New South Wales resigned on Thursday after a journalist for state broadcaster ABC accused him of sexual assault.

ABC journalist Ashleigh Raper, who earlier worked as a reporter in the state parliament, released a formal statement on Thursday morning saying Luke Foley - leader of the opposition Labor Party in the state - had put his hand inside her underwear during a Christmas party in 2016.