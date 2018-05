File image of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaking during a session of the country's National Assembly, in Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PHOTOLURE

Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected the until-now leader of the opposition as the country's new prime minister, two weeks after massive anti-government protests led to his predecessor's resignation.

Nikol Pashinyan, who leads the liberal Yelk ("Way Out") coalition, received 59 votes from his fellow lawmakers in the National Assembly, six more than the minimum needed to become head of government.