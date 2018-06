The leader of Spanish Workers' Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, addresses Members of Parliament on the second day of the no-confidence motion debate against Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

The leader of Spain's opposition Socialist Party on Friday became the country's new prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote of no confidence that has abruptly removed the incumbent Popular Party from power.

Pedro Sánchez, 46, instantly became PM-elect when he secured the needed majority of 176 votes out of 350 seats in the lower chamber.