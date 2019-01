The joint opposition candidate for the presidential election Martin Fayulu looks on during a news conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the day of the general elections, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Supporters of DR Congo's opposition candidate for the Presidential election, Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, rally outside his party headquarters in Limete, Kinshasa, as they wait for the electoral commission to announce the provisional results, in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, shows his ballot as he votes in the general elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's electoral commission said Thursday.

Tshisekedi of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress beat competition from another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, as well as Emmanuel Shadary from incumbent Joseph Kabila's ruling coalition in elections held on Dec. 30.