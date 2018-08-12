Juan Guillermo Requesens (L) and Rafaela Requesens, father and sister of Venezuelan opposition deputy Juan Requesens, participate in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

(FILE) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Francisco Palmieri speaks at the start of the seventh Dialogue on Caribbean-United States Security Cooperation, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/PEDRO BAZIL

The United States Department of State Saturday called it illegal to arrest opposition legislator Juan Requesens - accused in the attack on the Venezuelan President - adding that the move is the latest example of human rights abuses.

"#Maduro and his secret police continue to disregard the rule of law in their arrest and illegal detention of constitutionally elected National Assembly member @JuanRequesens. Latest example in a long litany of #HumanRights abuses," tweeted the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Francisco Palmieri, Saturday night.