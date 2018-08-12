The United States Department of State Saturday called it illegal to arrest opposition legislator Juan Requesens - accused in the attack on the Venezuelan President - adding that the move is the latest example of human rights abuses.
"#Maduro and his secret police continue to disregard the rule of law in their arrest and illegal detention of constitutionally elected National Assembly member @JuanRequesens. Latest example in a long litany of #HumanRights abuses," tweeted the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Francisco Palmieri, Saturday night.