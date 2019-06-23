With almost 98 percent of the ballots tallied by Sunday evening, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, of the centrist-secular People's Republican Party (CHP), won re-election as mayor of Istanbul, garnering 53.9 percent of the vote, according to NTV television, a private channel that reportedly has close ties to Turkey's ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP).
The 49-year-old Imamoglu's opponent was former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, 63, a close associate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of the AKP.