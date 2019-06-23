Turkish ruling party Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate for Istanbul mayor, Binali Yildirim (C), next to his wife Semiha Yildirim (L), speaks to the media after casting his vote in the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/AKIN CELIKTAS

Turkish ruling party Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate for Istanbul Mayor Binali Yildirim (C-L) and his wife Semiha Yildirim (C-R) arrive to vote in the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/AKIN CELIKTAS

Ekrem Imamoglu (C), Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul, speaks to media after voting in the Istanbul mayor election re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu celebrate after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu celebrate after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu speaks after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

With almost 98 percent of the ballots tallied by Sunday evening, opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, of the centrist-secular People's Republican Party (CHP), won re-election as mayor of Istanbul, garnering 53.9 percent of the vote, according to NTV television, a private channel that reportedly has close ties to Turkey's ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The 49-year-old Imamoglu's opponent was former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, 63, a close associate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of the AKP.