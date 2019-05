Young people chant slogans during the funeral of 57-year-old Nicaraguan-US dual citizen Eddy Montes, an opposition member killed in a prison riot, in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, on May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A young man wearing a hood attends the funeral on May 19, 2019, of Nicaraguan-US dual citizen Eddy Montes, an opposition member killed during a prison riot, in Matagalpa, Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Wreaths and an American flag surround a photograph of 57-year-old Nicaraguan-US dual citizen Eddy Montes, an opposition member killed in a prison riot, during his funeral in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, on May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday to honor an opposition member who was killed during a prison riot last week in Nicaragua.

Eddy Montes, who was a dual US-Nicaraguan citizen, died when he was shot by a guard last Thursday at the La Modelo penitentiary, located 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of Managua, the Government Ministry said.