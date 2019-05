A handout photo made available by Miraflores' Press Office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) and his wife Cilia Flores (R) as they participate in an act on the ocassion of International Worker's Day (also known as May Day), in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Jhonn Zerpa / Miraflores' Press Office HANDOUT

President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido (C-R) talks to a First Vice President Edgar Zambrano (C-L) during a plenary session of the chamber, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Pena

epa07545167 President of the Venezuela's National Assemble, Juan Guaido, speaks during a press meeting at the headquarters of the Un Nuevo Tiempo party in Caracas, Venezuela, on 03 May 2019. Guaido speaks about the politic situation of the country after the demonstrations against the Government of Nicolas Maduro on 30 April. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

View of the vehicle carrying vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, as the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) carries out an operation to arrest him, next to the headquarters of the political party Accion Democratica, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The vice president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly in Venezuela, Edgar Zambrano, was detained on Wednesday for his role in last week’s failed military uprising against president Nicolas Maduro.

“We were surprised by Venezuela Intelligence Service (SEBIN) agents, who refused to let us out of our vehicle; they used a tow truck to forcibly move us straight to the Helicoide (SEBIN headquarters), Zambrano said on Twitter.