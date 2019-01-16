A Democratic Alliance (DA) member kneels while the names of victims of the Marikana shooting are read out during a march through the streets of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Thousands of opposition party supporters took to the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming general election to denounce the number of people that have been killed while South Africa has been led by the African National Congress, as documented by an EPA-EFE photojournalist.

Opposition supporters came out in droves in the buildup to elections scheduled to take place in May for a protest against the current ANC government led by the Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party, which has decried the rife inequality and number of killings that have happened during the ANC's uninterrupted rule since 1994.