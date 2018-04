Armenian opposition leader and Armenian parliament member Nikol Pashinyan (C) addresses supporters during an opposition rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Protesters returned to the streets of the Armenian capital with fresh resolve on Sunday amid fears among government critics that their bid to appoint an opposition leader to prime minister was in jeopardy.

Opposition figurehead Nikol Pashinyan was currently the only candidate for the post after mass street protests he led forced the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan, who had controversially taken on the role of prime minister in a move deemed a power grab by many.