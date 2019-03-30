Demonstrators participate in a march against the Government in Port-au-Prince , Haiti, 29 March 2019. Haitians, summoned by opposition sectors and social organizations, once again took to the streets in rejection of the Government headed by President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Policemen intervene during a march against the Government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 29 March 2019. Haitians, after a call by opposition sectors and social organizations, once again took to the streets in rejection of the Government headed by President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Demonstrators smash the windshield of a vehicle during a march against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 29 March 2019. Haitians, after a call by opposition sectors and social organizations, once again took to the streets in rejection of the Government headed by President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Demonstrators participate in a march against the Government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 29 March 2019. Haitians, after a call by opposition sectors and social organizations, once again took to the streets in rejection of the Government headed by President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of people protested in the streets of Port-au-Prince Friday, demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise during a day of mobilization that ended without major incidents and is the first after the violent protests in February.

"The opposition will not negotiate or be part of any government with Jovenel Moise, we will continue with the mobilizations until he leaves. We are not going to accept that it is the international community that imposes someone in the country," said former Haitian presidential candidate Jean Charles Moise.