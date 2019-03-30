Hundreds of people protested in the streets of Port-au-Prince Friday, demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise during a day of mobilization that ended without major incidents and is the first after the violent protests in February.
"The opposition will not negotiate or be part of any government with Jovenel Moise, we will continue with the mobilizations until he leaves. We are not going to accept that it is the international community that imposes someone in the country," said former Haitian presidential candidate Jean Charles Moise.