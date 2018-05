A view of a card of the Venezuelan presidential election presented by the National Electoral Council (CNE) during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The coalition of Venezuelan opposition parties Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) confirmed Thursday it will not participate in the May 20 presidential elections and urged citizens to refrain from "validating the fraud" or going to the polls.

In addition to asking the Venezuelans to abstain, the MUD also called for more protests against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the day of the vote.