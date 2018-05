Media members wait outside the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 09 May 2018. Until 1 am, no final result of Malaysia's 14th general election has been announced. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former Malaysian prime minister, chairman of the 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate Mahathir Mohamad displays his inked finger after casting his vote during the 14th general elections in at a polling station at the Titi Gajah secondary school in Alor Setar, 450 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mahathir Mohamad (R), former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate, speaks during a press conference on the general elections, in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate, (C) reacts with party members in jubilation during a press conference after the general elections in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early 10 May 2018. Mahathir claimed victory in the hotly-contested election. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate, reacts during press conference following the general elections in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early 10 May 2018. Mahathir has claimed victory in the country's hotly-contested election, despite results from the vote still coming in. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate, reacts with party members in jubilation during a press conference after the general elections in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early 10 May 2018. Mahathir claimed victory in the hotly-contested election. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia was on its way to making a historic change on Thursday after the opposition for the first time defeated the coalition that has been in power since the country gained independence 61 years ago.

The opposition Parakan Harapan, or Pact for Hope, won a majority in Wednesday's elections and in parliament which is sufficient to disavow the Barisan Nasional, or National Front, of current Prime Minister Najib Razak.