Oprah Winfrey holds the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Television star Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for president in the 2020 election, one day after her much-commented-upon speech at the Golden Globes gala, US media reported Monday.

CNN, citing sources close to the TV talk show host, who has no political experience, said that that she is actively pondering launching a campaign as a Democratic candidate, while her longtime companion Stedman Graham told the daily Los Angeles Times that "It's up to the people. ... She would absolutely do it."