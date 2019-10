A view of the Central Business District skyline on a hazy day in Beijing, China, June 4, 2019 (issued June 5, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Fearing high amounts of air pollution forecast for Friday, authorities in China’s northern Hebei province – which includes the capital Beijing – issued the second-highest level of alert today, according to the local environment bureau.

The orange alert is issued when the level of PM 2.5 particles – the most harmful kind – is expected to remain above 200 on the Air Quality Index for three consecutive days. EFE-EPA