An aerial picture shows a new palm oil plantation at the edge of the Lauser National Park Forest, Aceh, Indonesia, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A Sumatran Orangutan rests in a tree at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program (SOCP), at the Jantho Reintroduction and Quarantine Station in Jantho, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 20 September 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Dara (L), a five-year-old Orangutan and Septi (R), a six-year-old Orangutan during a health checkup at Bali Zoo in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

The orangutan population on the Indonesian island of Borneo experienced a sharp decline between 1999 and 2015 due to poaching, deforestation and industrial plantations, according to a study published by science magazine Current Biology.

The growing demand for natural resources has killed more than 100,000 orangutans, according to the research which was published late on Thursday, carried out by Maria Voigt, Serge A Wich and Marc Ancrenaz.