A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Parliament Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons following a vote on Prime Minister May's Brexit strategy in London, Britain, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

The United Kingdom's prime minister and her cabinet were on Tuesday gathered together to study the next step in the Brexit process after the Speaker of the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament, scuppered her plans by citing a 400-year-old guideline preventing a government from pressing lawmakers to vote repeatedly on the same policy unless it contained substantial changes.

Turning to a convention on parliamentary rules dating back to 1604, John Bercow on Monday said Theresa May could not force another vote on her withdrawal bill, the product of over two years of negotiating with the European Union, unless its substance was fundamentally different to a brace of previous votes that parliament had rejected – the first by a historic majority and the second by the fourth-largest majority in Parliament's history.