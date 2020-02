Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegates pose for a photograph during the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Situation of the Muslim Minority Rohingya In Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected the peace plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict announced by US President Donald Trump as the proposal “lacks the minimum requirements of justice and destroys the foundations of peace".

The OIC's foreign ministers discussed the peace plan, presented last week by Trump, in a meeting held at their headquarters in the western Saudi city of Jeddah.