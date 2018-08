Cambodians protest the detention of land activist Tep Vanny outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian Beoung Kak lake resident representative Tep Vanny (C) reacts at the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

More than 150 civil society groups have called for Cambodian authorities to release a prominent human rights defender in the country for whom Wednesday marked two years in prison.

Tep Vanny, a land activist and leader of a local group affected by forced evictions in Phnom Penh, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2016 during a peaceful protest. She was sentenced to six days in prison for insulting an official.