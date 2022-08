View of a van with bullet holes where a man was traveling who was attacked by armed men today in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico 11 August 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

Mexican military descend from a plane of Mexican Air Force at the airport in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 12 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

State and private security police guard a store that was set on fire by armed people today in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 11 August 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

A day after Mexico's border city Ciudad Juárez experienced its most violent day of the year when a prison clash spilled into the streets, leaving at least 11 dead, organizations and the public called on authorities Friday to ensure the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

The violence began with a fight between members of two rival cartels in a Ciudad Juárez prison, which turned into a riot, leaving two shot to death and around 20 injured or wounded.