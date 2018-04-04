A study by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) presented here Tuesday reveals that organized crime exploits both the lack of economic opportunities and the limited response by Central American state authorities to recruit poor children and teens.
"In areas where criminal organizations and the 'maras' (gangs) operate, children and teens are often pressured, threatened or deceived into collaborating with them," the study points out. "Other teens approach these groups seeking opportunities, recognition, protection and a sense of belonging."