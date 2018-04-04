Esmeralda Arosemena, IACHR rapporteur for children's issues, during the presentation of the report "Violence, Childhood and Organized Crime" in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

The head of the Coordination of Private Institutions for the Rights of Children, Teens and Youths(COIPRODEN) Wilmer Vasquez during the presentation of the report "Violence, Childhood and Organized Crime" in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

A study by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) presented here Tuesday reveals that organized crime exploits both the lack of economic opportunities and the limited response by Central American state authorities to recruit poor children and teens.

"In areas where criminal organizations and the 'maras' (gangs) operate, children and teens are often pressured, threatened or deceived into collaborating with them," the study points out. "Other teens approach these groups seeking opportunities, recognition, protection and a sense of belonging."