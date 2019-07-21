A file picture taken in May 1969 of (L to R) US astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot. July 20 marks the 35th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA FILES

A file picture dated June 20, 1969 taken by US astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander, with a 70mm lunar surface camera, showing US astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot, descending the steps of the Lunar Module as he prepares to walk on the moon. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA FILES

A NASA handout photo dated July 20, 1969 shows Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin standing by the US flag planted on the surface of the moon. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

On July 20, 1969 the world stood still as it witnessed something that until that moment many believed unattainable: the arrival of man on the Moon. Original recordings capturing the stunning moment were on Saturday — exactly 50 years later — sold at auction in New York for $1.82 million.

Emotions were on full display, eyes fixed to television screens and breaths held when the figure of mission commander Neil Armstrong descended from the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle little by little until he set foot on the Moon, followed shortly after by Buzz Aldrin.