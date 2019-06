Family and friends of the shooting victims in the Pulse nightclub attend a tribute, in Orlando, USA, Jun. 12, 2019 on the third anniversary of the attack. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Mora

Family and friends of the shooting victims in the Pulse nightclub attend a tribute, in Orlando, USA, Jun. 12, 2019 on the third anniversary of the attack. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Moraa

Barbara Poma (R), director and founder of the 'Pulse Foundation', greets family and friends of the shooting victims in the Pulse nightclub attending a tribute, in Orlando, USA, Jun. 12, 2019 on the third anniversary of the attack. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Mora

Family and friends of the shooting victims in the Pulse nightclub attend a tribute, in Orlando, USA, Jun. 12, 2019 on the third anniversary of the attack. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Mora

Family and friends of the shooting victims in the Pulse nightclub attend a tribute, in Orlando, USA, Jun. 12, 2019 on the third anniversary of the attack. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Mora

The city of Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, paid tribute to the 49 people who were killed in the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse three years ago, as politicians and citizens showed unity in their rejection of hate crimes against the LGBTQ community.

During an emotional bilingual ceremony held at the Pulse Interim Memorial, where the nightclub is situated and which will remain as a permanent museum, some 2,000 people gathered to remember the dead, the survivors and their families.