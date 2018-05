Relatives of people killed during anti-government protests gather at the Intercontinental Hotel, where delegates of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will meet to discuss the political crisis in Nicaragua, Managua, Nicaragua, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Anti-government protesters berate a journalist (out of frame) for allegedly manipulating information, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Anti-government protesters gather outside the Inter-diocesan seminary of Our Lady of Fatima, where talks aimed at resolving a national political crisis are being held, Managua, Nicaragua, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Monsignor Miguel Mantica calls for calm outside the Inter-diocesan seminary of Our Lady of Fatima, where talks aimed at resolving a national political crisis are being held, Managua, Nicaragua, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Neither President Daniel Ortega nor his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, took part in Friday's second day of talks aimed at resolving the crisis that has left 61 people dead during anti-government protests that have taken place across Nicaragua for a month.

The start of the talks was delayed, as the government delegation arrived without the president at 11:35 am, 90 minutes late.