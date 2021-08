Former Miss Nicaragua Berenice Quezada smiles during her registration of candidates for the next elections on 07 November, in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2021 (Issued 04 August 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) gestures next to his wife and vice-president Rosario Murillo (R) in front of supporters in Managua, Nicaragua, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

Former Miss Nicaragua Berenice Quezada speaks during her presentation of the presidential formula by the opposition Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (Citizens for Freedom Alliance), in Managua, Nicaragua, 28 July 2021 (Issued 04 August 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan authorities have detained a presidential candidate as President Daniel Ortega's government continues to eliminate opponents three months out from the election in which the leader will seek his fifth five-year term.

The latest to be forced out of the electoral race is Miss Nicaragua 2017, Berenice Quezada, who aspired to the vice-presidency for the opposition Citizens for Freedom Alliance (CxL Alliance).