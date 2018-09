The President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega speaks during an interview with EFE in Managua, Nicaragua, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A project to construct a canal from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean through Nicaragua, which has been delegated to a Chinese company, will go ahead although several environmental considerations remain pending, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega told EFE in an interview Tuesday.

Ortega said the construction company in charge of the plans to carve a waterway through Nicaragua has submitted an initial study of the project to the Environmental Commission but it required several modifications.