A view of a sign that reads 'We are students not delinquents' during a protest against Daniel Ortega's Government, in Leon, Nicaragua, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The President of Nicaragua said that he was willing to resume the dialogue with protesters with mediation from the United Nations and the Catholic Church in order to end months of unrest and anti-government protests.

The Central American nation has been in a prolonged political crisis that has so far claimed between 277 and 351 lives since protests began on Apr. 18, according to data from different human rights organizations.