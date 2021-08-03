Nicaragua's president Daniel Ortega registered Monday as a candidate for the November election, and for the second consecutive time with his wife Rosario Murillo as candidate for the vice presidency.
Ortega, a former Sandinista guerrilla who returned to power 14 years and six months ago after coordinating a government junta from 1979 to 1985 and presiding over the country for the first time from 1985 to 1990, will seek his fifth five-year term – his fourth in a row and second along with his wife.