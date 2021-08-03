The President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega (R) and the vice President Rosario Murillo (L) participate in an inauguration ceremony of an overpass, as part of the celebration of the bicentennial of the city, south of Managua, Nicaragua, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

The legal representative of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) Edwin Castro arrives to register the presidential ticket formed by the president of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo as vice president, during candidate registration for the upcoming elections, at the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) gestures next to his wife and vice-president Rosario Murillo (R) in front of supporters in Managua, Nicaragua, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

Nicaragua's president Daniel Ortega registered Monday as a candidate for the November election, and for the second consecutive time with his wife Rosario Murillo as candidate for the vice presidency.

Ortega, a former Sandinista guerrilla who returned to power 14 years and six months ago after coordinating a government junta from 1979 to 1985 and presiding over the country for the first time from 1985 to 1990, will seek his fifth five-year term – his fourth in a row and second along with his wife.