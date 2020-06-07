Russian Orthodox Christians celebrated Holy Trinity Day on Sunday amid restrictive measures issued by health authorities to contain the coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed almost 6,000 lives in the country.
Orthodox Christians mark Holy Trinity Day in Russia
MA Russian Orthdox believer, wearing a protective mask and gloves, makes a cross sign during the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Russian Orthdox believers attend the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
A Russian Orthdox believer attends the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Russian Orthdox believers wearing protective masks attend the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Russian Orthdox believers attend the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
A Russian Orthdox priest serves the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Russian Orthdox bishop Foma leads the Trinity Sunday holiday service at Yelokhovsky Epiphany cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
