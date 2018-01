Palestinian Christians attend Orthodox Christmas Mass at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian Christians attend Orthodox Christmas Mass at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian Christians attend Orthodox Christmas Mass at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian Christians on Sunday attended an Orthodox Christmas Mass held at St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, one of three churches in the Gaza Strip.

Orthodox Christians in Palestine and many other countries celebrate Christmas each year on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.