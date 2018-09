Pedestrians fight against strong winds generated by typhoon Jebi near Osaka station in Osaka, western Japan, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Foreign passengers sleep on bench after trains were cancelled due to typhoon Jebi at Osaka station in Osaka, western Japan, Sep. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Osaka's Kansai International Airport was flooded Tuesday due to a rise in sea levels caused by typhoon Jebi, causing hundreds of flights to be cancelled.

Runways at Kansai, the country's third busiest airport after the two in Tokyo, were inundated from around midday, along with the lower portion of a terminal, an airport authority spokesperson confirmed to EFE.