Czech-born filmmaker Milos Forman, Jury president of the seventh Marrakesh Film Festival, poses during a photo call on the second day of the Marrakesh 7th International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, Dec. 8, 2007. EPA-EFE/STR

Milos Forman, the Czech film director who rose to fame in Hollywood with Oscar-winning classics including "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died at the age of 86, Czech news agency CTK reported Saturday.

The director passed away on Friday in the United States "surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends," his wife, Martina, said.