Visitors talk at a cinema's hall as a trailer of the Spirited Away movie is being shown on a big screen, in Beijing, China, 27 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A visitor walks past an advertisement for the Spirited Away movie in a cinema, in Beijing, China, 27 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Oscar-winning 2001 animated film "Spirited Away" will be adapted for the theater by director John Caird (Les Misérables) and will take to the stage in Tokyo in February 2022.

The adaptation of the original work of Studio Ghibli, which is also involved in the project, will be produced by Toho film studio and will feature Japanese actresses Kanna Hashimoto, 22, and Mone Kamishiraishi, 23, in the roles of the protagonist Chihiro, according to a statement by Toho. EFE-EPA