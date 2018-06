Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to supporters after the close of voting for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A man reads Turkish Hurriyet newspaper with a headline 'Victory in the first round' in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25,2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The electoral campaign in Turkey's recent presidential vote was celebrated with uneven conditions for different candidates, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe denounced Monday.

Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections saw President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of the right-wing Justice and Development Party (AKP), re-elected to his post with 53.3 percent of the vote, but in a statement, the OSCE said his party had received many unfair advantages.