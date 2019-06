Police stand guard on a street of Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission George Tsereteli speaks during a news conference in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Police detain opposition supporters during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks at a press conference in Akorda after the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana, Kazakhstan, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan's presidential election was marred by irregularities and a lack of regard for fundamental rights, the OSCE observer mission said Monday.

Some 12 million people were called to cast their vote at some 10,000 polling stations on Sunday which unfolded in an orderly manner.