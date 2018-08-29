Alexander Hug, Deputy Chief Monitor of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, on Apr. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

A monitoring mission sent to eastern Ukraine by the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization has on Wednesday urged all sides in a long-rumbling violent conflict there to abide by a ceasefire that came into effect at midnight coinciding with the start of the school year.

The principal deputy chief monitor of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's special mission, Alexander Hug of Switzerland, said there had already been several violations of the ceasefire and called on the warring factions – both the Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatist militias – to suspend hostilities.