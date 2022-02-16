Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday, hours after the Canadian government invoked special emergency powers to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests that have brought the capital to a standstill and wreaked havoc at border crossings.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I have stepped down as Chief of the Ottawa Police Service," Peter Sloly said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. "It has been a difficult journey but I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished."