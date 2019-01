Chinese security officials stand guard in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Canada on Monday reviewed its China travel advisory, warning of a risk of arbitrary law enforcement after one of its nationals was sentenced to death over drugs charges in the Asian country.

The Canadian government said there was a “risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws” and warned of the application of the death penalty for drug-related offenses.