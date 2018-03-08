Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he arrives for a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday argued that his country's double-suspension proposal of urging South Korea and the United States to suspend joint military drills in exchange for North Korea stopping their nuclear tests, has played a key role in the rapprochement between the two Koreas.

"Recent developments may seem baffling to some people but are actually within the bounds of reason. During the Pyeongchang Olympics the DPRK (North Korea) did not conduct any nuclear test and the US and ROK (South Korea) suspended joint exercises (...) proving that China's proposition of suspension for suspension was right for the problem," Wang said during a press conference.