The former Catalan president on Friday harshly criticized the decision by Spain's interior ministry to deploy 600 riot police officers to Barcelona to increase security at the upcoming celebrations for Catalonia's regional holiday.

Carles Puigdemont – who was ousted from his elected post on Oct. 28, 2017 after the Madrid government triggered a constitutional mechanism to remove the regional executive following a referendum on independence deemed illegal by the judiciary – said that sending police to Catalonia proved that the new government headed by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who had promised a "new era" in Madrid's relationship with the region, did not represent a change from his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy.