The self-exiled former president of Spain's Catalonia region on Tuesday urged the Spanish prime minister to offer more details regarding his offer of a plebiscite on the prosperous northeastern region's level of self-rule as a way to smooth over a rift born from an illegal independence referendum last year that was eventually quashed by the country's judiciary.

Carles Puigdemont spoke to the press in Waterloo, Belgium, where he was evading an arrest warrant in Spain as authorities there want to place him in pretrial detention pending an investigation into charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds for allegedly orchestrating the banned secessionist vote on Oct. 1 and a subsequent declaration of independence.