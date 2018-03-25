The former president of the Catalonia region was on Sunday detained as he attempted to cross the German border after a European arrest warrant was issued by Spain, where he faces charges of rebellion and sedition, German police confirmed.

Carles Puigdemont's lawyer said he was being held at a police station Germany and had been detained as he made his way by car back to Belgium, the country he fled to in Oct. after the Spanish judiciary announced it would be investigating him for his alleged part in organizing a separatist referendum and the subsequent declaration of independence.