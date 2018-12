Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gestures as he speaks during his special statement to Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka's recently-ousted prime minister has said that the restoration of his government, which was overthrown on Oct. 26 by the country's president, was the only way to end a spiraling political crisis in the country.

The island nation was plunged into political instability when President Maithripala Sirisena had suddenly replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa who has, so far, been unable to get parliamentary approval for his mandate.